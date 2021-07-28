GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Thanks to a donated space, United Way of Cascade County has opened a new office.
The new office is at 1900 32nd Ave. NE, in the Loenbro corporate headquarters a release from United Way says.
The office is also home to Cascade County’s Retired & Senior Volunteer Program which is sponsored by United Way.
“United Way of Cascade County does so much for this community and we wanted to show our gratitude and appreciation by donating the space to United Way,” Loenbro President & CEO Daniel Cowan said. “Loenbro believes in giving back to the communities where we work and our employees call home.”
“By donating this office space to United Way, Loenbro is investing in our organization but also building the entire community,” United Way President Gary Owen said.
A ribbon-cutting and open house will be held at the new office on Wednesday, July 28 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.