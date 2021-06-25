CASCADE COUNTY, Mont. - As a family-focused organization in great falls gets a different home, they're challenging you to flex your creativity as they prepare their new site.
So far, thanks to art students from the Paris Gibson Museum, this first showcase at United Way in Black Eagle features plenty of giraffes from their lessons.
"The artist took in [and] kind of replicated the ceramic sculpture of this giraffe, but then used this pattern and enlarged it to create some kind of interest in terms of the compositions," said Cortni Harant, a volunteer with the group and art educator for Great Falls Public Schools.
Whether you sketch, paint or sculpt, Harant says this display offers new opportunities for self-expression while brightening up the room. "The art is going to give [the board room] a little bit more I think of a personal touch.
Plus, you don't need to be in school either. Anyone can get involved as long as they craft with United Way's mission in mind.
"We would love for students to be inspired by United Way and our work,” said United Way’s Marketing Director Kim Skornogoski. “Having them take at historical advertising or logos for United Way and see if that inspires them."
"It doesn't matter what your cognitive ability is, your physical ability is. There's a way to work through that so that you can have that use of expression," said Harant.
United Way takes in new pieces every quarter, with the next change coming in August. Just make sure you reach out one month ahead.
If you'd like to send in some art, you can call Harant at (406) 260 6532.