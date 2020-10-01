United Way of Cascade County raises $60,000 to help battle COVID

GREAT FALLS- The United Way raised $60,000 in a matter of months to help the community take on this pandemic.
This money is strictly for COVID purposes so the organization is using the money to help with issues like food supply, transportation, child care, and mental health.
These relief funds are a combination of community donations and money from the United Way reserves.
A lot of it has been invested in the 2-1-1 community resource line, which helps track the different types of needs in the community.
While some businesses have been doing just fine during this time Kim Skornogoski, marketing director for United Way of Cascade, says it’s still beneficial to have this money set aside for the ones who may need it.
“I think what’s important for people to know is that even though businesses are open now, certainly the need continues in our community. Having this flexible fund enables us to meet whatever the greatest need is in the community”, says Skornogoski.
Back in March, the number one need in the community was income and jobs, but as time has gone by the needs have changed.
“We’ve seen mental health concerns rise, mental health needs rise, anxiety, depression, and then even most recently we’ve seen increases in people who are losing their housing and see people who need help with bill assistance.”
Skornogoski says government funds have also helped the community, but raising their own donations has helped people at a much faster pace.
“This fund can both address needs before the government money arrives. Obviously, the needs are a lot more immediate. There are always community needs that don’t always fit into an exact public program.”
The organization is also looking to work with Great Falls Public Schools and help provide resources for food pantries.
If you would like to donate, head on over to United Way.