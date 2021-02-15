Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches at lower elevations and 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&