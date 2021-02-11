United Way sets a record high raising more than $1.3M in annual campaign

GREAT FALLS- United Way of Cascade County announced their annual campaign raised more than $1.3M, making that a record-high.
Out of the total amount raised, over $150,000 was used for COVID-19 response and recovery.
Those funds helped support local food pantries, addressed the homeless needs, and transportation.
This go-around, United Way also raised money for an effort called Essential Funds which provided hundreds of families with $500 checks.
Kim Skornogoski, marketing director for United Way of Cascade County, says it was all thanks to the help of the community.
"When it came time to help out our neighbors' people really just stepped up to help. We really were surprised to see this type of response from our community.”
Non-profit organizations will be able to apply for grants in the next few weeks.