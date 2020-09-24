United Way sets fundraiser campaign goal at $1.3M

GREAT FALLS- United Way of Cascade County is kicking off its annual fundraising campaign and this year they're aiming for $1.3M.
This year United Way is working to increase the giving from businesses who are already working hand-in-hand, but they’re also looking to recruit new donors to help with the cause.
Last year 30 employers raised 66% of the total revenue from the campaign.
These funds help out with issues that deal with education, financial stability, and health throughout the community.
During a time like this Gary Owen, president of United Way of Cascade County says it’s even more important to be there for the community.
“It’s critically important. One out of three people depend on services we provide, so any reduction in that would have a dramatic impact on our community”, says Owen.
Average donors give about $10 a paycheck and United Way has roughly 4,000 donors in Cascade County.
With 99% of the revenue coming from the campaign, Owen says they’re concerned COVID-19 might interrupt some of that income.
“We were concerned we would see a decrease in people honoring their pledges because you know they might lose their job or their hours might get cut, or just concerned that they needed to keep that money for themselves just in anticipation of the possible impact.”
Last year United Way teamed up with 34 non-profit programs and were able to bring in $1.16M to help the community.