GREAT FALLS - Coaches and staff from the University of Providence are working to make Senior Day extra special for this year's graduating student athletes. Right now they're asking parents and friends of players to reach out to Jim Sargent, jimmy.sargent@uprovidence.edu, who hopes to make close to 200 cardboard cutouts to fill the stands and create a 'crowd' for those special games.
The plan is to prop up the figures in each of the McLaughlin Center's 200 open seats to make the players feel at home even though Coronavirus restrictions are physically keeping their loved ones out. So far the Frontier Conference is not allowing any fans for sporting events, but coaches and staff still want to make all of these final games memorable
Arunas Duda, Head Women’s Volleyball Coach at the University of Providence says it's all about giving back, “What we’re trying to do is just recreate a game-like atmosphere so these Seniors can have the same opportunity that everybody else has had throughout the years of playing in front of what seems like a crowd. And we’re recreating that game-like environment that everyone loves collegiate athletics for," said Duda.
He says all Argos games have been tough without loyal fan support in-house, but hopes everyone can rally behind the players to end their choppy season on a high note.
Friends and family have up until a few days before their respective players' Senior Night game to order a cardboard cut out. Each one costs $100, $75 of which will be going back directly to the University.