University of Providence brings music program back on campus

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After dropping a number of programs a few years ago, the University of Providence is getting back on its feet and finally bringing music back to campus.
Come next year, students can show off their musical talents and finally be a part of the Cecilian choir.
After financial battles back in 2018, the Cecilian choir and other basic programs like sociology, history and English were dropped.
With a 9% increase in incoming freshmen, this semester's staff is hoping to bring back more courses.
"I thought it was a very exciting opportunity mainly because the fine arts, especially music, are extremely important. The roots are very deep in the Catholic faith, so I think it's very important that we bring that back," said Choir Instructor Kody Diekhans.
Diekhans has been involved in music his whole life and even though he never got a chance to be a part of the UP choir during his time at the school he's excited this opportunity is reaching out to others.
"It’s also being offered as choir for anyone to just come and join. You can just come sing with us, you don't have to enroll as a student," he said.
Vice President of Academic Affairs Matthew Redinger will be joining the fun when the course opens up but he says he's more excited that the school is headed back in the right direction.
"It's what keeps me going because no one likes closing programs especially programs that we can add sustainably that are expressions of the mission of the institution. Those are the best opportunities for us," Redinger said.
The course will kick off in spring.
If you’re not enrolled, you can reach out at kody.diekhans@uprovidence.edu for more information.