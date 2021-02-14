GREAT FALLS - The University of Providence says it’s putting an end to some of their programs as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.
In a release, UP says this decision came around after the COVID-19 pandemic’s sudden nature caused them to adapt and act differently.
The university’s board of trustees voted this week to sunset programs in Accounting (BS, 4+1 and MS), Chemistry, Math and Computer Science. During difficult times, Board Chairperson Terry Cosgrove says this approach helps lower operating costs.
“As we work through these difficult times, the Board and President have to collaboratively reduce operating costs and programming so that we can sustain long-term viability for the university,” said Cosgrove.
In reflecting on the move, UP President Father Oliver Doyle gave his thoughts to affected faculty, families and students, saying in part:
“I am so grateful and proud of the many years of service our affected faculty members have given to the university and I am committed to making this transition for them and our students as easy as the situation allows.”
With that said, UP says students will still have a chance to complete their degrees and accreditation requirements in those fields.