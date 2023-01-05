GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The University of Providence is now accepting applications for its first on-campus nursing program.
UP says for certain programs, in person/hands on learning is the way to go and this new program will give students a new way to approach nursing care for those who need it most.
"We're pursuing a new level of bio-medical education in Great Falls," said Matthew Redinger, provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at the university.
UP has established partnerships with both local hospitals and the new medical school coming to Great Falls and say they're also getting a state of the art facility and have faculty ready to teach students and be a pipeline for those who are leaving high school and getting ready to begin their career.
"They built the college of Great Falls in Great Falls specifically to serve rural Montana. Sop, this is going to be an opportunity for us to convince students, local students, that they're future can be here," said Redinger.
The Vander Werff Nursing Program will be the first School of Health Professions program to reside on-campus.
"We looked at, what are the real needs of the Great Falls community. There is a great danger being a university where we can be tone deaf to what actually the needs are... So we had professionals do a survey of what the career needs are and not just now but in the immediate future. One of them is health care and the other is nursing," said Oliver Doyle, president of the university.
This is the only BSN program within a 100-mile radius and there are no other programs reaching high school students in this region.
The 4-year, traditional BSN degree program is sponsored by a generous gift from the Vander Werff family and will accept priority deadline applications for its first cohort up to Apr. 1, 2023.
Enrolled students will begin their first courses in the fall semester of 2023 and their first nursing courses in the fall of 2025.
