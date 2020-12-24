Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SATURDAY TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches. * WHERE...Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher and Gallatin. This includes Marias Pass, Kings Hill Pass and Raynolds Pass. * WHEN...From 5 AM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&