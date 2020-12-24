CASCADE COUNTY - Due to high demand, your typical Covid-19 test can take up to ten days before results show up. However, one partnership between a Great Falls university and local health groups looks at speeding things up with a new approach.
As the University of Providence prepares for the Spring semester, health workers tell Montana Right Now about a new testing method on UP’s campus that takes saliva samples, instead of swabs from your nostrils.
Under this partnership, Alluvion and trained university staff will collect samples on site, asking people to spit into test tubes. Zac Griffin, Alluvion’s chief operations officer, says this process is a little less intrusive compared to swabbing noses.
They then go through a new machine at Adlera Lab. It’s a device that can process over 340 specimens daily, with results showing within two to three days.
”If we let you know sooner rather than later, we’re decreasing that footprint of potential infection rates locally here in Cascade County,” he said.
Griffin says more immediate results with this type of testing can help UP coordinate safer school and sports events for its students and athletes respectively.
On top of that, this quicker procedure helps lighten the load for Montana’s state lab, which currently looks over most community swab samples. “The saliva based method will actually relieve the state, because they don’t currently process that method. So they wouldn’t be inundated with additional testing that they aren’t suited to do,” said Griffin.
UP students and staff can start getting these tests in mid-January without needing to show symptoms.
Griffin says Alluvion plans on eventually making this method available to the public.