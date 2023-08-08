The following is a press release from the University of Providence:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The University of Providence has received a $7,000 grant from Town Pump Charitable Foundation to support the refurbishment of the Veterans Center in Sullivan Hall.
The University of Providence is proud to provide educational opportunities to active-duty service members, guard and reservists and military veterans. As a party to a signed Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Defense, we have agreed to follow and uphold certain standards of behavior and policies in our interactions with these students, both before and during their time with us.
“I am grateful that the Board of Directors of the Town Pump Charitable Foundation recognize that the University of Providence is a place where veterans are respected and supported. This grant will make such a difference in upgrading the University of Providence Veterans Center and help us continue to create a supporting space for veterans that is needed on every university campus,” said Dr. Greg Johnson, Dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Sciences. “We specifically have Dr. Deanna Koepke to thank for leading this effort. Her longstanding devotion to helping service members past and present is inspiring. These actions on behalf of veterans remind all of us that we have a moral obligation to support them in the best possible ways. The University of Providence is lucky to have her.”
The University of Providence has dedicated resources to helping our veteran students transition from the battlefield to the classroom. Whether it’s the Yellow Ribbon program or the Paralegal Programs for Military Members, we offer veteran students with opportunities to grow their spiritual, temporal and career needs. Our mission to provide veteran students the highest quality education extends beyond the classroom with charism, discernment, and profession.
“I am very pleased that Town Pump Charitable Foundation was able to bless the University of Providence with this grant to help in our efforts to show our veteran students how much we appreciate both their service to our country and their contributions to our campus. Refreshing our Veterans Center is only a down payment on what is owed to our veterans in return for what they have sacrificed for all of us,” states Dr. Deanna Koepke, Associate Professor of Sociology, Coordinator of University-Military Relations, and Department Chair of Sociology, Psychology and Criminal Justice. “The Sisters of Providence believe in serving the poor and vulnerable and military members make a similar commitment. That’s why it is my honor to be the Coordinator of University-Military Relations.”
