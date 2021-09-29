GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Student enrollment at the University of Providence (UP) is reported to be increasing, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the fall semester, UP says it saw a 9% increase in the freshman class in the School of Liberal Arts and Sciences, making it the largest freshman class since 2018.
In addition, the university saw graduate student enrollment increase by 50% overall.
The School of Health Professions met new student enrollment expectations and has seen students return to school to further their education in light of the pandemic.
According to UP, it has exceeded the projected new student enrollment targets for the fall semester by 5%.
“Despite the many recent challenges we have faced as a University due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I am delighted that our new student enrollment is trending in positive direction,” said Mackenzie Stick, VP of Enrollment Management. “So many exciting changes are happening at the University of Providence, and we are thrilled to share it with such a diverse and engaged group of students. Whether attending classes online or in-person, returning back to school for a second or advanced degree, or coming to us directly out of high school, we have greatly enjoyed celebrating these first few weeks of the semester with such a talented group, and look forward to seeing our students grow and develop as young professionals in the upcoming years.”