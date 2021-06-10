GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The University of Providence signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Salish Kootenai College (SKC) for an advanced degree for nursing students, specifically in the Nurse Educator track.

Under the terms of the MOU, the University of Providence will provide outreach and advising to nursing students while they are in the SKC BSN program in order to support their transition to an online, accredited graduate education according to a release from the university. In addition to the benefits for students, SKC nursing faculty may also attend the graduate program at reduced partnership rates for tuition.

Salish Kootenai College has also agreed to serve as a potential internship site for UP students in the MSN Nurse Educator Program which will add to the diverse learning experiences in the graduate program.

“This partnership will enable University of Providence and Salish Kootenai College to influence health care by contributing to a more highly educated nursing workforce, particularly in rural and underserved communities,” a release from the University of Providence reads.

Dr. Jonas Nugh, Dean of the School of Health Professions at the University of Providence said he hopes the partnership will enable both institutions to go further faster than if they were trying to do the same alone.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Lisa Harmon and the SKC nursing program. The program has recently transitioned to a BSN program which makes SKC the first tribal college in the United States to offer a 4-year nursing degree,” said Dr. Melissa Robinson, Division Chair of Nursing programs at the University of Providence. “We know that SKC graduates will be very well prepared to start their nursing careers following their undergraduate education. They will have the opportunity to complete the online graduate program while working as registered nurses in their community. We want to be there to support them as they achieve that next level of success in their nursing education.”