GREAT FALLS - The University of Providence in Great Falls announces they are beginning the 2020 fall semester on campus Aug. 24.
According to a release from UP, online classes will begin Aug. 31.
UP says the University President Father Oliver Doyle is vigorously preparing to open up campus to students with social distancing guidelines in place amid the COVID-19 outbreak. UP says they will adjust with the social guidelines accordingly as rules change throughout summer and fall.
UP says they will make sure COVID-19 testing is accessible and contact tracing takes place by working with the Cascade City-County Health Department and health experts in the area. According to UP, they increased cleaning efforts on campus, made designated quarantine and isolation procedures and implemented social distancing and mask requirements.
“We recognize that students attending the University will come from different parts of state and the nation. We will work with UP officials to establish the best practices to implement and protect the health of our community,” said Health Officer, Trisha Gardner.
In March, UP closed on-campus classes -- continuing the spring semester and other university business online.
“It was a smooth adjustment for us because we have many of our students already learning online,” Father Doyle said in the release. “But we are happy to be able to welcome back our returning and new students and our staff to the campus. We’ve really missed them.”