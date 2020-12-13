UPDATE 12/13 1:29pm - Lewistown law enforcement say a man died from a gunshot wound Saturday night following reports of a domestic disturbance.
The 40-year-old barricaded himself with a firearm inside an apartment complex on the 100 block of West Main Street once officers arrived after 7:00 pm, according to a release.
At their request, a tactical team from the Great Falls Police Department showed up soon after, helping out with negotiation attempts. They were in the middle of negotiating with the man when they reportedly heard a gunshot indoors.
Early investigations suggest the man fatally shot himself. His identity has yet to be released, as police work on notifying his family.
The Lewistown Police Department tells Montana Right Now no one else was injured as a result, and that there’s no danger to the community at this time.
The Montana Department of Criminal Investigations will continue investigating this case.
