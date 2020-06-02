Update 10:19pm - Matt Rosendale is now the Republican nominee for Congress with over 80,000 votes.
In total Rosendale has 80,847 votes, ahead of Corey Stapelton's 57,319 votes, according to the Secretary of State's official website.
"It's a wonderful feeling to have it wrapped up in the same day that votes came in, and I [usually] have to go through a long night of wondering what the results are going to be. So it's just a very gratifying feeling," said Rosendale.
A his campaign moving forward, he said he will focus on helping local businesses face their challenges, while building up the economy.
"Together, we are going to weather this storm, and come out stronger than before," he said.
Additionally, Rosendale plans on travelling across the state in the next few months to hear from rural communities across the state.
Below you can find the other Republican candidates with their respective ballots:
- Debra Lam with 11,871 votes
- Joe Dooling with 10,645 votes
- Mark J. McGinley with 6,064 votes
- John Evankovich with 3,373 votes
GREAT FALLS - Another potential nominee for Montana's congressional district is Republican Matt Rosendale, one of six Republicans running to take Greg Gianfortes seat in Congress.
Montana Right Now spoke with him to learn about what he hopes to bring to the table as a potential nominee for congress. Outside of lowering the cost of premiums, deductibles and prescription pills, Rosendale said he also wants to tackle issues like protecting public lands and access to veterans’ benefits.
As a former candidate for the senate back in 2018, this isn’t his first rodeo in running for federal office. However, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he’s shifted to making phone and zoom calls since March after visiting rural communities like Havre earlier this year.
With a background in real estate and time spent looking over state spending, Rosendale said he’d use business sense as a member of congress, something he already does in his current position.
“When you’re looking at the bottom line, you need to find the most effective way to deliver your service and still make sure that you’re taking care of your customers. And so that’s the approach I brought into the auditor’s office,” he said.
According to Rosendale, serving as state auditor taught him to consider different perspectives and practice patience, while figuring out the best solutions possible to any one problem.
While he spent much of Election Day working in his office, the state auditor said he plans on starting smaller gatherings again soon, to meet and speak with Montanan communities face-to-face.
“I enjoy spending time with people and actually hearing what the real problems on the ground are, and I’m a solution driven person... I’m very much looking forward to having some face to face interaction with folks across the state again. I enjoy it, I miss my people,” said Rosendale.
When asked what made him stand out from other candidates on the ballot, Rosendale pointed to his record, mentioning his fight to reduce healthcare rates by 15%, streamlining certain business regulations and lowering the cost of his office operations by 23%.
“When you look at Matt Rosendale, you don’t have to worry about just promises. You know that I can point to my record and say that I have delivered. And I will do the exact same thing if I’m elected and fortunate enough to go and serve the people of Montana in Congress,” he said.
If elected to congress in November, Rosendale said he’ll listen to any and all his constituents, represent Montana’s principles and protect local communities’ way of life.
You can learn more about Rosendale on his official campaign’s website.