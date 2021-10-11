UPDATE: SEPT. 11 AT 5:43 P.M.
The Great Falls Americans will make their home debut on Friday, Oct. 22.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15 against Sheridan, but to ensure the ice at the Great Falls Ice Plex is 100% ready, they will play at the Whitney Rink in Sheridan.
The Great Falls Americans will now play their home game against the Butte Cobras on Oct. 22.
You can view the updated schedule below:
OCTOBER
*Fri. Oct. 15
vs. Sheridan Hawks
7:30PM
Whitney Rink in the M&M's Center, Sheridan, WY
Sat. Oct. 16
vs. Sheridan Hawks
7:30PM
Whitney Rink in the M&M's Center, Sheridan, WY
Fri. Oct. 22
vs. Butte Cobras
7:30PM
Great Falls Ice Plex, Great Falls, MT
Thurs. Oct. 28
vs. Butte Cobras
7:30PM
Great Falls Ice Plex, Great Falls, MT
Fri. Oct. 29
vs. Bozeman Ice Dogs
7:30PM
Great Falls Ice Plex, Great Falls, MT
Sat. Oct. 30
@ Butte Cobras
7:00PM
Butte Community Ice Center, Butte, MT
NOVEMBER
Fri. Nov. 5
vs. Sheridan Hawks
7:30PM
Great Falls Ice Plex, Great Falls, MT
Sat. Nov. 6
vs. Sheridan Hawks
7:30PM
Great Falls Ice Plex, Great Falls, MT
Fri. Nov. 12
vs. Helena Bighorns
7:30PM
Great Falls Ice Plex, Great Falls, MT
Fri. Nov. 19
@ Gillette Wild
7:05PM
Spirit Hall Ice Arena, Gillette, WY
Sat. Nov. 20
@ Gillette Wild
7:05PM
Spirit Hall Ice Arena, Gillette, WY
**Fri. Nov. 26
vs. Badlands Sabres
7:30PM
Great Falls Ice Plex, Great Falls, MT
**Sat. Nov. 27
vs. Badlands Sabres
7:30PM
Great Falls Ice Plex, Great Falls, MT
*= Home Regular Home Opener
**= Badlands (Rapid City, SD) Sabres replaced the Missoula Jr. Bruins this season in Frontier Division
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Americans are set to play Sheridan on Oct. 15 at their home game debut this season at the Great Falls Ice Plex.
Due to issues with the Great Falls Ice Plex cooling pipes, some of the previously scheduled home games had to be postponed. But now that the issued is fixed, Great Falls Americans Owner Jim Keogh says the game this Friday will go on as scheduled.
The game against Sheridan is set to start at 7:30 p.m.
