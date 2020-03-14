(UPDATE 3/15 4:21 pm) - In their latest release, the Lewistown Police Department and Fergus County Coroner identified the victim Sunday as 52-year-old David Byron Sessions.
For now, law enforcement are calling for community members in the Missouri Breaks region to have heightened awareness.
Foster is still at large, according to the release.
LEWISTOWN - Lewistown Police say a 52 year old man was found dead from a gunshot wound early this morning.
The call came in a 5:35 am on the 100 block of Crystal Drive. LPD say they immediately started a homicide investigation and are now looking for 47 year old Doug Foster.
Foster is considered the suspect in this case, and is considered armed and dangerous.
Do no approach him or the suspect vehicle, call 911. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Foster, you can call the Lewistown Police Department at 535-1800 or call anonymously on the Central Montana Crimestoppers line at 538-2746.
Foster was seen leaving the area in a 1995 green Toyota Tacoma flatbed. The license plate on the truck is 8-31182A.
If you have any information on this case please Lewistown Police Department at 406-535-1800