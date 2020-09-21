Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services attempting to locate missing girls

Photo Courtesy: Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services Facebook

UPDATE: According to Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, Lynn Racine and Dalynn Wagner have been found and are safe.
 
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services are attempting to locate Lynn Racine and Dalynn Wagner who were last seen together.
 
According to a Facebook post from BLES, Racine was last seen wearing a grey jacket and Wagner was last seen in a blue shirt and sweater. Wagner is 5'2 and 180 pounds.
 
Right now details are limited but if you have any information about the whereabouts of Racine please call BLES at 406-338-4000.
 
 

