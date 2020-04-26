(UPDATE April 26 3:15 pm) - The call came in around 5:45 pm from around the cabin at Newlan Creek Trail, according to Meagher County Sheriff Jon Lopp. The blast took place in the building’s crawl space as a result of a propane gas leak, when one of the residents tried lighting up a space heater.
Thanks to the 11 volunteers from local departments nearby, the cabin remains mostly intact outside of some fire damage. Lopp said he’s grateful for their help.
“You know the incident last night I think took four or five hours, so these guys gave up four or five hours of their life to help a stranger they’ve never met,” said Lopp. “We couldn’t do our jobs very well if we didn’t have the volunteers that we have.”
Lopp said first responders sent the victims to Mountainview Medical Center for their injuries. They’ve since flown out to East Benefis in Great Falls. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
MEAGHER COUNTY- First responders in Meagher County responded to a report of an “exploded cabin” Saturday.
The Meagher County Sheriff posted to their social media saying when Meagher County Law Enforcement, Ambulance and Volunteer Fire arrived at the cabin on Newlan Creek Trail, they found the cabin significantly damaged.
Two people were transported to the Mountain View Medical Center and their condition is currently unknown at this time.
Firemen worked to ensure there was no more damage to the cabin and assisted medical personnel.
The cause of the incident is currently unknown.
Eleven volunteers responded to the incident according to Meagher County Sheriff's post.