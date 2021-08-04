Grayson Hamm
Courtesy GFPD
UPDATE: AUG. 4 AT 9:27 P.M.
 
GFPD reports: "Officers located Grayson in the mall parking lot and, after a brief foot chase, safely reunited him with his family."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
 
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Sergeant Thomas Halloran and his team say they are trying to find a missing 8-year-old boy with Autism.
 
Grayson Hamm reportedly ran away from his home in the 1300 block of 7th Street South at approximately 7:45 p.m. 
 
He was last seen running south toward 10th Avenue South.
 
Grayson is described as being four foot six inches tall, weighing 68 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and gray sweatpants.
 
Grayson's family recently relocated to this home so Grayson is not familiar with the immediate area. 
 
If you see Grayson please you are asked to keep your eyes on him and call 911 immediately.

Tags

News For You