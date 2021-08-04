Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Beaverhead, Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Carter, Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Deer Lodge, Fallon, Fergus, Flathead, Gallatin, Garfield, Glacier, Golden Valley, Granite, Hill, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Liberty, Lincoln, Madison, McCone, Meagher, Mineral, Missoula, Musselshell, Park, Petroleum, Phillips, Pondera, Powder River, Powell, Prairie, Ravalli, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sanders, Sheridan, Silver Bow, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole, Treasure, Valley, Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties in effect until further notice. due to increasing particulate concentrations from local and regional fires This alert will be updated again at 9 AM MDT 8/5/21. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Havre are Unhealthy. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Cut Bank, Frenchtown, Great Falls, Hamilton, Helena, Lewistown, Libby, Malta, Missoula, Seeley Lake, and Thompson Falls are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Birney, Broadus, Dillon, Sidney, West Yellowstone are Moderate. When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT FOR DRY LIGHTNING AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 116, 117, AND 118... The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for dry lightning and gusty outflow winds, which is in effect from noon Thursday to midnight MDT Thursday night. * AFFECTED AREA...Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * TIMING...Thunderstorms will begin to push into Southwestern Montana tomorrow afternoon, and will last into the evening * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s. * WINDS...Southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Lightning in and near thunderstorms may cause new fire starts. In addition, gusty outflow winds may cause existing fires to exhibit erratic behavior. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. &&