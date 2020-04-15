UPDATE 9:50 am: Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter tells Montana Right now the teenage boy was found safe.
UPDATE 9:31am: Search and rescue crews have been called off for missing 14 year old teen. Right now it is unclear if the teen was found safe. We'll continue to update this article as we learn more.
Cascade County Search and Rescue has been called out after a 14 year old teen was reported missing.
Command Post has been set up at the American Bar and we have a reporter on the way.
