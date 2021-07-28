GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Masks could now required indoors on Malmstrom Air Force Base following updated mask guidance from the Department of Defense (DoD).
On Wednesday, the Cascade City-County Health Department announced that Cascade County is currently classified as having the highest level of community transmission of COVID-19.
The update, beginning July 28, says that in areas of substantial or high community transmission, the DoD requires all Service members, Federal employees, onsite contractor employees and all visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in an indoor setting in installations and other facilities, leased or otherwise controlled by the DoD.
You can read the full updated mask guidelines from the DoD here.
Other counties that have a reported high level of community transmission in Montana include Mineral County, Lincoln County, Flathead County, Toole County, Teton County, Blaine County, Fergus County, Daniels County, Fallon County and Carbon County.
You can monitor transmission levels throughout the U.S. through the CDC website here.