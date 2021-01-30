BROWNING - Updates to phase two of the Blackfeet Tribe's Phase Protocols Plan for COVID-19 have been approved, bringing some changes to the tribe’s “restricted opening” phase.
Under the changes to phase two, non-essential businesses can open at limited capacity starting Feb. 15.
With approved business plans by the Revenue Director, there is a 25 percent to 50 percent maximum capacity allowed for in-person transactions.
In addition, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council delegated administration of the Blackfeet Tribal Support Annex addition to the Blackfeet Incident Command Center.
From the resolution, shared to the Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command Facebook, the change includes the “discretionary power to make decisions within phases and to change phases when such decisions are based on recommendations from the medical and scientific community, as prescribed in the Blackfeet Tribal Operations Plan (2018) as amended, through administrative orders. Changes to the Support Annex legislation shall require amendment by Blackfeet Tribal Business Council.”
According to the resolution, the Blackfeet Tribe Incident Command Center shall make legislative recommendations for repealing and replacing current Resolutions that may become outdated or conflict with current response-best practices.
All public notices and release of data according to current laws shall be approved by the Blackfeet Incident Command Center and transmitted to the Public Information Officer for publishing to all local media.
You can read the full resolution and the Blackfeet Phase Plan here.