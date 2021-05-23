FORT BENTON, Mont. - To kick off Memorial Day Weekend, the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument is offering new interpretive programs on Friday, May 28, and Saturday, May 29.

Bureau of Land Management (BLM) interpretive ranger will be presenting the following talks throughout the weekend:

Friday, May 28th

11:00 am – Amazing Animals - 20-minute patio talk at the Interpretive Center, located at 701 7th Street in Fort Benton



1:30 pm – A History of the Upper Missouri - 45-minute presentation at Coal Banks Campground, 45 minutes east of Fort Benton



3:30 pm – Amazing Animals - 20 minute patio talk at the Interpretive Center, located at 701 7th Street in Fort Benton

Saturday, May 29th

7:30 am – Bird Walk along the Upper Missouri – 1 hour walk along the Missouri River at the Interpretive Center, located at 701 7th Street in Fort Benton



1:30 pm – A History of the Upper Missouri - 45-minute presentation at Coal Banks Campground, 45 minutes east of Fort Benton



3:30 pm – Amazing Animals - 20 minute patio talk at the Interpretive Center, located at 701 7th Street in Fort Benton

A release from the BLM says “Amazing Animal” talks and the “Bird Walk” will focus on the local wildlife that can be found throughout the over 375,000 acres of uplands and 149 miles of Wild and Scenic River.

The “A History of the Upper Missouri” program will highlight the dynamic natural and cultural history of the river corridor.

In addition to these programs being offered during Memorial Day weekend, the BLM says the Monument is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and will pilot new interpretive programs throughout the 2021 summer season.

Program schedules will be released bi-weekly from late May through early September. For more information, you can contact the Missouri Breaks Interpretive Center at (406) 622-4000.