CASCADE COUNTY, Mont. - Potholes in Great Falls cost local drivers an average of $872 a year, according to a 2017 study from TRIP. After getting many repair requests over time, the city and county are coming together to fix Upper River Road with an asphalt overlay.

Under this project, crews will use many of these damaged roads as a foundation for fresh pavement, creating smooth asphalt and less bumpy rides all around.

They're focusing on different parts of Upper River Road through six phases, starting at Overlook Drive and stretching two miles north just East of Ridgeview Court. This keeps traffic disruption to a minimum, according to the city, while maintaining an efficient work schedule.

Emergency services can get through at any point, but incoming road closures could slow you down by up to 10 minutes.

With that said, planning ahead can save you from rushing at the last second. Plus, the city says following temporary signs and speed limits helps construction go more safely and efficiently.

The road's overlay should finish in early July pending bad weather, before crews focus on other additions like shoulder work and street striping.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can call Great Falls Public Works Operations at (406) 771-1401.