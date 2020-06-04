GREAT FALLS - If you’re heading downtown in Great Falls, you may notice some new window art that is being put in at the 1st Avenue parking lot.
These exhibits are done in a rotation where local groups and organizations will have local artists design projects to be put on display right here in downtown.
One of the newest exhibits was sponsored by the LGBTQ+ center of Great Falls to celebrate pride month that started this week.
The exhibit has different pride flags to show a broad representation of the community not only in Great Falls but, in all of Montana.
The exhibits here are rotated out every fall, winter and summer, and they stay up for three months with about a month gap in between for the projects to be completed and then properly installed.
“Montana has a great level of diversity and I think it is generally very positive in its live and let live attitudes. So it was great to be able and take part in something that is so well known here in Great Falls and has a high level of visibility and to increase awareness in the community but to also have fun and represent ourselves,” said, Tyson Habein, Board member of the Great Falls LGBTQ Center.
Right now the urban art project is booked all the way into 2021 if you or an organization you might know is interested in showcasing some local art.