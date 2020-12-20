Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION. THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND THE MONTANA HIGHWAY PATROL ARE REPORTING A SIGNIFICANT DUST STORM NORTH OF GREAT FALLS. US-87 HAS BEEN CLOSED TO TRAFFIC FROM 13 TO 21 MILES NORTH OF GREAT FALLS DUE TO NEAR ZERO VISIBILITY AND MULTIPLE TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS. TRAVELERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO FIND ALTERNATE ROUTES AND REMAIN OFF US-87 UNTIL 730 PM MST OR UNTIL THE ROAD IS DECLARED SAFE.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph occurring. Stronger wind gusts up to 75 mph are possible through mid-afternoon. * WHERE...Eastern Teton, Meagher, Judith Basin, Fergus, Eastern Pondera, Chouteau, Cascade, Toole and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds could blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Near-zero visibility may occur within areas of blowing dust. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are occurring through mid- afternoon, then will gradually diminish through the evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&