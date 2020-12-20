MDT Travel Info
GREAT FALLS- US-87 is closed due to a dust storm and multiple accidents.

The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting zero visibility due to a dust storm on US-87 just north of Great Falls.

MDT’s Travel Info website says there are multiple accidents due to zero visibility.

According to a notice from the MDT, the road is closed from 13 to 21 miles north of Great Falls.

Travelers are being encouraged to find an alternate route and keep off US-87 until 7:30 pm or until the road is declared safe.

