US-87 North sign
Google Maps

Update at 3:49 pm:

The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting that as of 3:46 pm, US-87 from Great Falls to Fort Benton is now reopened. 

Previous coverage:

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - US-87 from Great Falls to Fort Benton is closed due to high winds.

The Montana Department of Transportation reports the closure is between mile marker 0 and 14.8 and 26.8 to 40.7.

The City of Fort Benton Police Department is reporting a multi-vehicle crash with injuries near the county line, as well as two active fires in the county.

Chouteau County DES is reporting the incident involves six cars on US-89 near mile marker 17.

Tags

News For You