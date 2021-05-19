GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you’re looking for romance, science-fiction, cooking tips, or some cute stories for the kiddos, the Great Falls Public Library is the place to be the week of May 17.

The used book fair is hosted by the Friends of the Library and the American Association of University Women.

It will be held from Wednesday, May 19 to Saturday, May 22 from 11:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

Friday everything will be half off and Saturday will be their sack sale day where you can put as many books as you want into your bag for one price.

“Load up on everything you thought you might not need and then you realize that you need later,” said Katie Richmond, Public Relations Coordinator.

Every year the two organizations put on separate book sales, but this year, they teamed up for a joint book sale since COVID-19 changed everyone’s plans.

“It’s the first time ever we had to call it off,” said Lynn Allison, a member of AAUW.

“This is a really special book sale this year,” said Richmond.

She says libraries can only do so much, however, with the books sale it’s yours for as long as you want it.

“Libraries give you the opportunity to sort of test everything, try everything, and give it back. When you come to the used book sale, you get to grab things that you get to keep forever. They might become a family heirloom, you might find that after a year you want to donate it back because your child has outgrown that particular age range for those books,” said Richmond.

All money raised this week will be split between the two organizations.

"It's a major fundraiser for each organization. The AAUW does contribute money back to the library from their fundraising for the 6 months they're occupying space in the building. And then the Friends of the Library of course everything they do supports the library,” said Richmond

These organizations help with after-school programs, free library parking spaces and so much more.

Richmond says this is a sale you will want to come back to twice.

“I know when you get excited you come on the first day, you come on the second day. Absolutely come back a second time because once a few things have been cleared out you're going to see the treasures that you missed the first time around,” said Richmond.

If you are looking to clear out a few books of your own, don’t throw them away.

Keep an eye on both the Friends of the Library and AAUW’s website for their next donation days.