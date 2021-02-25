GREAT FALLS- The Department of Veteran Affairs currently gets 125,000 vaccine doses per week.
But now the VA has confirmed an increase in doses to help reach more veterans and staff. Rising 5x to 600,000 doses.
"It's really gratifying and we're always really appreciative of support from congress and Dr. Stone and his team and all of our community stakeholders," said Dr. Judy Hayman, executive director of the Montana VA Health Care Systems.
Nationally the VA gives out doses based on veteran population, age, and medical conditions.
Dr. Hayman says starting next week they will be seeing roughly 800 doses a week; this is aside from the new doses.
She says as they give out doses as quickly as they receive them and they are currently vaccinating veterans 75-years-old and up. But with more vaccines, comes more opportunities for other veterans.
"So, we're focusing on our older and most at risk veterans. So, once our allocation increases that will allow us to go down to 65 and up and depending on the amount we get in select locations we may be able to offer vaccines to any veterans whose enrolled in care," said Hayman.
Dr. Hayman tells Montana Right Now that she expects to see an increase soon and they should know how many extra doses they will get out of the 600,000 early next week.
She also encourages everyone to continue using safety precautions; including wearing your mask, social distancing, and washing your hands regularly.
"They served to protect us so we can return the favor by ensuring the favor to make sure they're safe," said Hayman.