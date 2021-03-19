BROWNING, Mont. - The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council has ordered all vacation rentals on St. Mary’s Lake under recreational leases cease and desist from allowing any vacation rental.
According to the order, shared to the Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command Facebook, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council has been made aware that current recreational leases on St. Mary’s Lake may be used for vacation rentals in violation of the leases.
The order says any recreational leaseholders found in violation of the cease and desist will lose the recreational lease, and the Blackfeet Revenue Department has been ordered to enforce the resolution.
