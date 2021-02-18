Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are possible. * WHERE...Cascade, Chouteau, Liberty, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton and Judith Basin. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. A few local power outages are possible. Travel may become difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. && Moldan

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Cascade. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Drifting of snow onto roadways may also cause obstruction of driving lanes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near whiteout conditions will be possible at times on Montana Highway 200 and US Highway 87 from east of Great Falls to Stanford. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock, please visit our webpage and select Local Programs, then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. && Moldan