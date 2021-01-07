Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Fergus, Meagher and Gallatin counties. This advisory is mainly for elevations above 4000 feet, including Stanford, Lewistown, Bozeman, Bozeman Pass, Kings Hill and Neihart. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility may be reduced to less than one mile at times in areas of snow through early this evening. In addition to snow and ice covered roads in areas seeing snow this afternoon, wet roads in other areas may freeze and become icy this evening as temperatures dip below freezing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&