GREAT FALLS- The Department of Veteran Affairs has been working on distributing the Moderna vaccine to clinics around Montana.
Today, January 7, the Great Falls VA Clinic received their shipment a little before 12:00pm.
Jason Gleason, a nurse practitioner at the clinic and Michelle Rutherford, a nurse at the clinic both say they got the vaccine to protect more than just themselves.
"I did this to protect my patients but also, I haven't seen my father who is 80, I haven't seen him in months. So I'm so excited to get my second vaccine that will allow me to go see him and the rest of my family members and return life to as normal as we can possible get it," said Gleason.
"It means the world, it means we have an opportunity to advance to that herd immunity," said Rutherford.
Employee's were able to choose if they wanted to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Everyone that we spoke with, opted in with a smile.
"I'm very proud to be apart of that process. I'm thrilled to get my vaccine today," said Gleason.
The process is simple - Answer a few questions, get the shot, and then wait between 15 and 30 minutes for monitoring.
Gleason said the VA was hit hard in the fall as some of his patients passed away from COVID-19.
He encourages everyone to get the vaccine when it becomes available to the.
"It means, that we can have the vaccination, develop herd immunity, and move on from this crisis," said Rutherford.
"Vaccinations aren't all about us. It's about those we can protect as a herd. The more of us that get vaccinated against a disease or a scourge like COVID-19 has been for our community, our nation, and our world, the more likely we can knock it out by protecting ourselves and really protecting those we love and care about," said Gleason.
Right now, there is no timeline on when patients will be able to get the vaccine. But they say it will be sooner rather than later as they work on distributing more vaccines to other areas.