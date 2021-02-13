GREAT FALLS - With less than 24 hours before Valentine’s Day, flowers often become popular gifts this time of year.
While that hasn’t changed, one store in Great Falls is seeing a few changes in their customers’ shopping habits.
As lovebirds prepare for Valentine’s Day with flowers and chocolate the Electric City Conservatory (ECC) often sees a rise in business, and while that boost remains, they tell me it’s a bit quieter than past years.
Owner Megan Kelly tells me ECC is usually packed with people looking to get last-minute gifts for their loved ones.
“Our busier days are usually today and the day of,” Kelly said. “People forget so they come rushing in.”
Her team’s been preparing for this since December in an effort to get supplies in before the winter cold, even despite coronavirus related slowdowns.
“Not being able to get the product has been a real big problem.”
With an increase around call-in orders, business has been good so far but with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and harsh winter weather in 2021, Kelly says there’s much less traffic walking about her shop.
“A lot of my customers are older people, and I think a lot of them just don’t want to leave the house just because of COVID,” Kelly said. “So we’re getting I would say at least 15 more percent of phone calls this year. So I think that has a lot to do with it, and the cold obviously. People don’t want to walk out in the cold.”
If you bought some or ordered remotely bouquets may last for a few days on their own, but Kelly says you can stretch that to possibly week.
“Make sure about after three days or so, change the water, cut the stems and put the flower food in there. They’ll last a lot longer.”
Once Valentine’s Day comes and goes ECC plans on donating any unsold flowers to senior living homes around town, making sure they don’t go to waste.