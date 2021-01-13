VALIER- Valier's annual Ice Fishing Derby on Lake Frances has been canceled due to weather. It was originally scheduled for January 16, 2021.
Valier Area Development Corporation posted on Facebook with pictures of what the wind and temperatures have done to the lake.
Saying it's not safe and they have requested to postpone the Derby but have yet to hear back from Fish Wildlife and Parks at this time.
If the event is rescheduled, they will hold the raffle on the new date. If it's not rescheduled, they will still hold the raffle and announce the winners online and by phone.
For more information you can visit their Facebook page here.