GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Valier has now received permission to hold their annual Ice Fishing Derby on Lake Frances on Feb. 27.
The derby was initially scheduled for Jan. 16, but was canceled due to weather.
Valier Area Development Corporation posted on Facebook Wednesday with pictures of what the wind and temperatures have done to the lake, saying it is not safe and they have requested to postpone the Derby.
On Friday, Cheryl Curry, Valier Area Development Corporation, told Montana Right Now that they received permission from Fish Wildlife and Parks to hold the derby on the new date.
Curry says all raffle and registration purchases will carry forward to the new date.
For more information, you can visit their Facebook page here.