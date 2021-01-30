GLASGOW - The Valley County Health Department is clearing up some frequent questions they have been getting about the COVID-19 vaccine and who can get it at this time.
Under the county’s Phase 1B for vaccination, eligible Montanans include people who are 70-years-old or older, those 16 to 69-years-old with a high-risk medical condition, and Native Americans and other persons of color who may be at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications according to a notice from the health department.
At this time, the health department has over 600 people on their 1B list to vaccinate that they are calling the “January 2021” list. The health department is planning on starting a “February 2021” on Feb. 1.
Everyone on the January 2021 list will be called before those on the February 2021 list are called.
According to a chart on the health department’s notice, the January 2021 list includes those who called the department through Jan. 31, people eligible for phase 1B only and the selection is random.
The February 2021 list will begin taking names on Feb. 1, be for people eligible for phase 1B only and the selection will be based on first called, first served.
The county’s first vaccine clinic was on Jan. 27 at St. Raphael’s Parish Center and the health department is planning to do a vaccination clinic every Wednesday so long as they have vaccines every week and as long as people want the vaccine.
“If we hope to get past this time of masks and social distancing, we need everyone to get the vaccine. Even if you think you don’t need it, everyone else needs YOU to get it,” the notice reads.
If you have not called the Valley County Health Department to get on the Phase 1B list and qualify for the phase, you can call them at 406-228-6261 or fill out a form online here.
