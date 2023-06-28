CUT BANK, Mont. - Police in Cut Bank are looking for a car believed to be involved with vandalism at the community garden.
On June 9, four juveniles in the car got out and likely caused damages to the community garden, the Cut Bank Police Department reported.
Anyone who knows who owns the car or knows who caused the damages is asked to contact the Police Department at 406-873-2289. You can also contact the Cut Bank Police Department on Messenger by their Facebook here.
