VAUGHN, Mont. - The volunteer fire departments from Vaughn, Sun Prairie and Power responded to a train on fire Thursday night.

Vaughn Fire and Rescue Volunteer Fire Department reports after notification of the train fire, Chief McAllister found the train and the last car, the engine, was spewing black smoke.

The train’s engineer was instructed to stop at Gordon Road, and upon arrival at the crossing, the train came to a stop along with the fire.

As a precaution, two lines were stretched out and crews had the conductor disconnect the material cars from the locomotive.

Responding agencies were released after the train cooled down.