GREAT FALLS, Mont. - According to the Montana Highway Patrol Incidents Map, there was a vehicle crash with injury on Highway 200 at mile marker 137.
According to the incident map, MHP arrived on scene around 7:39am.
Montana Right Now was able to speak with MHP Trooper Perry Woodland who says a small ford driving west bound and didn't see the bus stopped to pick up a student and rear ended the bus.
The driver of the Ford transported for for non-life threatening injuries.
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter did confirm that the students on the bus didn't sustain any major injuries; MHP Trooper Woodland said some students reported soreness in their neck and back.
Trooper Woodland wants to remind drivers, especially in rural areas, to be paying attention to the flashing lights and stop signs as school is back in session and buses will be on the roads picking up and dropping kids off.
