GREAT FALLS - Hundreds of students in the Electric City go without a roof over their heads at some point in the year, but a few local businesses are making their next school year just a little easier.
Food vendors gave community members a chance Thursday to fill their bellies for lunch, while helping homeless students in the area.
Together, they served customers while spaced apart, with some proceeds and donations going towards essential goods for kids-in-need.
This includes, but isn’t limited to, bags, toiletries and clothing. Though small, these items can make a huge difference for students, giving them a leg up as they work on their studies.
“We don’t want our kids to be out on the streets,” said Marie Willson, a committee member of Stand Up For Students, a movement created in 2014 specifically to get students off of the streets. “We want to help them and get them to the point where they can succeed and do [anything] that they want to do and make their dreams come true.”
Willson encourages kids to reach out to any school, teacher or youth organization in the area if they struggle with homelessness. Some resources for help include Great Falls Public Schools’ Transitions Coordinator and Alliance for Youth’s Youth Resource Center.
You can help out these students directly with online donations at GFPS Foundation’s main website.