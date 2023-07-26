GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Preparing for kids to go back to school can be one of the most expensive times of the year for parents.
Which is why Verizon-Cellular Plus is working to alleviate some financial stress for families with their annual backpack giveaway.
The first day back to school for Great Falls Public Schools is August 30, and they are handing out new backpacks and supplies to kids in the community on July 29 from 10:00am to Noon.
"We want the kids to be eager going the school with their favorite color backpack, the supplies that they need, less stress and learn what they need to learn," said store manager, Jennifer Sickafoose.
While Verizon-Cellular Plus has been doing this backpack giveaway for eyars, this is extremely helpful to families in the community as a new study shows school supplies have soared in cost, being an average of 28% higher than 2022 and averaging 9% of a families monthly income.
In that study, it breaks down what families on average pay for their kids and their household for school supplies and getting ready to head back to class in the United States and other countries.
"We want to get the kids on the right foot starting school. We want to help the parents in our community. Something like this is one less thing that they have to check off their list, one less thing and a parent has to deal with. And any shape or form that we can help, We want to help," said Sickafoose.
The Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program also incorporates contributions from employees, customers, and vendor partners.
An internal employee donation program was organized, and stores are also accepting donations from their guests to help as many families as possible.
Donations stay local so each backpack that is donated at a specific location will be distributed to children in that same area, and they are $10 to support one backpack.
Cellular Plus has 6 locations in the Northwest Montana area:
In Great Falls at 1000 10th Avenue S, in the mall parking lot between PetSmart and Cafe Rio, and at 701 3rd Street NW, across from the Fairgrounds and next to Stockman Bank.
In Havre, at 1705 US-2, across from the Fairgrounds.
In Helena, at 1302 Prospect Avenue, next to Papa John’s.
In Glasgow, at 54147 US-2, next to the Chamber of Commerce.
In Lewistown, at 1308 W Main Street, west of McDonald’s.
No purchase is necessary to receive a backpack, but kids must be present with an adult to get their free backpack.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.