HELENA- In September, we don't you about an alarming statistic; nationally 20 veterans commit suicide a day and of those 20 only 4 seek help from the Department of Veteran Affairs.
Montana's number is a little different as they see about half of those 20 that seek help.
"It shows that there is a great amount in the public that we're still not able to even touch, that we're not able to provide care to," says Douglas Stepina, a licensed clinical social worker and suicide prevention coordinator at the Montana VA Health System.
In October a new bill passed through the United States Congress and the President's desk has the VA working to save Montana lives.
Senate Bill 785 is working to improve the level of mental health care veterans receive and it includes partnering with organizations to help find those veterans who are contemplating suicide.
"I think anytime that you're including more people in a program, it can create more opportunities for people who didn't have them before," said Traci Huynh, suicide prevention coordinator at the Montana VA Health System.
The Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act of 2019 specifically orders the VA to study complementary and alternative care, assistance for service members transitioning to civilian life, and increased telehealth locations for veterans who live in rural areas.
"We have increased screening, we have increased training to our licensed providers, we have extended the definition on who is able to do screenings," said Huynh.
As the pandemic continues, isolation and stress caused by the virus could increase suicide risk.
"Whys is that question that always lingers. Really it's a multi-faceted issue. There isn't a singular reason why," said Stepina.
One thing Stepina says seems to be more frequent in veteran suicides is the access to firearms.
According to the VA, they are involved in nearly 70% of veteran suicide deaths.
"It's obvious in the end they lost hoped. They felt that there were no other resources, no other options, no other people that were able to help them. The more we're able to communicate and work together than we're able to reach one more veteran and get that point across that there are more options than what they originally though were available to them," said Huynh.
One thing the VA stands behind is peer support. Saying there are strong ways to help keep each other accountable.
If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the veterans crisis line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, you can also get help through your local VA hospital, or click here.