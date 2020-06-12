GREAT FALLS- Malmstrom Air Force Base was visited by Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Stephen W. Wilson this week.
A release from Malmstrom says Wilson visited the base to learn more about their success in maintaining mission readiness and caring for Airmen and families during its COVID-19 crisis response.
Wilson prioritized an open discussion with Airmen regarding racial inequality in the Air Force, which included 21 Airmen ranging in rank from Airman 1st Class to Lt Col.
The Airmen shared their experiences with racism in the Airforce as well as their recommendations on what leaders can do to overcome the issues the release says.
Wilson also received a tour of teh new Wing Operations Center, an update on the construction in support of the incoming MH-139 helicopters and a tour of a Missile Alert Facility.