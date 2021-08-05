GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A victim contacted the Child Abuse Hotline to report a man who reportedly sexually abused her and her sister.
On Aug. 4, the 16-year-old victim called the Child Abuse Hotline to report she was being sexually abused by Kristoffer Charles Carlin court documents say.
Law enforcement located the victim, and she was taken by Child Protective Services to the Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview.
At the Child Advocacy Center, the victim reported her older sister had passed away about a year ago, but before her death, she told her Carlin had sexually assaulted her.
The victim also reported she and Carlin had been living together in a motel for about one week, and that they sleep in the same bed together, since Carlin will only get rooms with one bed.
According to court documents, the victim stated that on July 31, after she had gone to bed, Carlin inappropriately touched her.
On Aug. 1, after returning back to the room from being out with friends, the victim stated she got into a fight with Carlin who grabbed her right thigh, leaving a bruise, before pushing her and sexually assaulting her.
The next day, the victim reportedly saw searches on Carlin’s laptop for, “How to kill a person.” The victim stated that Carlin threatened to kill her in the past.
Law enforcement contacted Carlin at the motel, who, after being read his Miranda rights, agreed to speak with them at the Great Falls Police Department.
Documents say that throughout the interview, Carlin slowly changed his story from never doing anything inappropriate, to making a fake profile to get the victim to send him nude pictures and videos.
Carlin also stated that he prefers 16-year-old girls.
During the interview, Carlin reportedly admitted to selling/trading the photos and video in different chat rooms.
When he learned that the victim was disclosing the abuse, Carlin told law enforcement that he deleted the videos and photos from his computer and cellphone.
Carlin was transported to the jail and remanded into the custody of the Cascade County Detention Center.
A criminal history check showed Carlin has no criminal history, however, given the serious nature of the offense and his previous threats to kill the victim, the State requested a bond in the amount of $150,000 documents say.
The state also requested bond conditions of GPS monitoring and no contact with the victim.
Kristoffer Charles Carlin has been charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and sex crimes against children.