Victim identified in Airport Road fatal crash

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The following has been shared by the Cascade County Sheriff's Office regarding a fatal crash early Sunday morning:
"The deceased from Sunday morning's vehicular cash on Airport Road has been identified as Nathan Patrick Dunn, a 16 year-old male from Great Falls Montana.
The next of Kin have been notified.
This matter is being investigated by the Great Falls Police Department and is ongoing. "
Right now cause and manner of death have not been determined.
According to Great Falls Public Schools, Dunn "was previously enrolled in Great Falls Public Schools but has no connection with any staff."