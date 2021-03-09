GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On March 5 at approximately 8:30 am, deputies responded to mile marker 15 on Eden Road for a report of a one vehicle accident involving one fatality and one serious injury.
The victim is identified as 27-year-old Jason Knudsen of Great Falls. According to Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, he died from a broken neck as well as suffering from blunt force trauma to the chest.
The injured man was mercy flighted out and is still alive, Sheriff Slaughter said.
It is believed that both individuals were not wearing seat belts. Alcohol is believed to be a factor as well.
MHP is investigating the crash.