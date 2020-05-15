GREAT FALLS- A victim says she feared for her safety after a man she was in the car with forced her to stay in the car and tried to run her over when she got out.
Court documents say when the victim attempted to exit the car, a witness says they saw Jeffrey Neely pull her back into the car and continue to drive.
The suspect car was seen near the DPHHS building, and another witness said the victim exited the car and ran towards the building, adding that they believed Neely was trying to run her over with the car.
A responding deputy searched the area and located the car on 13th Street south.
After catching up to the car and verifying the license plate number, the deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop, court documents saying Neely continuing to drive and not obeying the patrol car’s emergency lights.
When the deputy activated the patrol car’s siren, Neely continued driving at a higher rate of speed and almost struck another car at an intersection before continuing to flee.
Eventually, Neely came to a stop but did not comply with the deputy’s commands. Neely was detained after an assisting agency deployed a Taser.
During an interview, the victim stated she and Neely were arguing in his car when he began driving at a high rate of speed.
The victim said Neely forced her to stay in the car and that she feared for her safety, adding that Neely pulled her hair to keep her in the car during the altercation and that he grabbed her neck multiple times causing pain and abrasions on her neck.
The victim said she was able to flee from the car near the DPHHS building and that she believed Neely was trying to run her over as she sought safety.
When Neely was interviewed, he said he picked up the victim earlier in the day in his car and that the argument started after she went through his phone.
Court documents say Neely denied both physically assaulting the victim and trying to run her over, but admitted to seeing the patrol car’s emergency lights and hearing the siren and that he decided to continue driving.
The officer affidavit notes that Neely has a criminal history showing six prior convictions of partner or family member assault.
Jeffery Neely is a level three on the Pre-trial Safety Assessment tool.
Jeffrey Adam Neely has been charged with kidnapping, assault with a weapon, partner or family member assault (3rd or subsequent offense), criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer or other public servant and fleeing/eluding a police officer.